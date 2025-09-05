Angela Rayner resigns as UK deputy prime minister over stamp duty underpayment

LONDON — The UK's deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner, resigned on Friday after an independent inquiry found that she did not meet the ethical standards required for government ministers over a recent home purchase.



On Wednesday, Rayner admitted that she did not pay enough tax on the purchase of an apartment in Hove on England’s south coast,



Rayner then referred herself to the independent adviser on ministerial standards, Laurie Magnus, who delivered his report to Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday.



She said she "deeply regrets the error" and was "committed to resolving this matter fully and providing the transparency that public service demands."



A clearly emotional Rayner told Sky News that complications regarding "complex living arrangements were stoked by her divorce in 2023 and by the fact that her son has “life-long disabilities."



"I've been in shock, really, because I thought I'd done everything properly, and I relied on the advice that I received and I'm devastated because I've always upheld the rules and always have felt proud to do that," she said.



In the UK, levies are charged on property purchases, with higher charges due on more expensive homes and second homes.



Reports suggested that Rayner saved £40,000 (€46,132) by not paying the appropriate levy, known as stamp duty.



Rayner, who also held the housing brief in the Labour government and forged a reputation as one of its most forthright speakers.



She often railed against those who deliberately underpay tax, particularly those in the preceding Conservative administration, which Labour replaced in July 2024.



Starmer said Rayner had made the right decision but said he was "very sad" to see her leave his government.



"I have nothing but admiration for you and huge respect for your achievements in politics," Starmer wrote.



The handwritten letter signed off "with very best wishes and with real sadness." — Euronews