23 killed in Russian strike on pension queue, Ukraine says

KYIV – Twenty-three people have been killed in a Russian air strike on a village in eastern Ukraine, according to a local official.



The victims were ordinary people collecting their pensions in the Donetsk settlement of Yarova, said President Volodymr Zelensky. Donetsk regional leader Vadym Filashkin said emergency services were at the scene and as many people were wounded as killed.



Yarova is to the north of Slovyansk, one of the big cities in the region, and not far from the front line as Russian forces advance slowly in the east.



If confirmed, the death toll would be among the heaviest attacks on Ukrainian civilians in recent weeks, 42 months into Russia's full-scale invasion.



Twenty-three people were killed in overnight air strikes on Ukraine's capital Kyiv at the end of August.



At the weekend Russia launched its biggest air assault of the war on Kyiv so far, hitting the main government building in the capital, in what Zelensky said was a "ruthless" attack aimed at prolonging the war.



Posting graphic footage of the attack on Yarova online, Zelensky said there were "no words" to describe the latest Russian strikes. There was no immediate response from Russia's military.



The head of the local administration in nearby Lyman, Oleksandr Zhuravlyov, said the attack took place at about 10:40 local time (07:40 GMT) on Tuesday, as pensions were being handed out.



Twenty-three people had been killed and another 18 wounded according to latest casualty figures, he told Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne.



Pictures from the scene showed a badly damaged Ukrainian postal service vehicle of the type used to distribute pensions.



The head of the Ukrposhta service said the vehicle had been parked under trees as a security measure and a local postal official had been wounded in the attack. "Maybe someone gave away the co-ordinates," he speculated.



Yarova sits on a key railway line between the cities of Lyman and Izium. It is also only about 6km (3.7 miles) away from the next village of Novoselivka, where Russian forces are closing in on the outskirts.



Zhuravlyov told Suspilne they had to work out how the postal service could continue to hand out pensions: "Because the front line is less than 10km away, we will 'move away' all these payments, so they can have their pensions in safer places."



Ukraine's state emergency service said another three people had died in earlier Russian shelling of settlements in Donetsk.



"The world must not remain silent," Zelensky said, calling for a response from both the US, Europe and the G20 group of nations. – BBC