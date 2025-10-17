Salem Al Dawsari makes history with second AFC Player of the Year award in Riyadh

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al Dawsari etched his name in Asian football history on Thursday, becoming the first player from the Kingdom to win the AFC Player of the Year award twice.

The Al Hilal captain received the honour at the glittering AFC Awards Riyadh 2025 presented by NEOM, held at the King Fahad Cultural Center.



Al Dawsari, who first won the accolade in 2022, reclaimed the title after a stellar 2024/25 season, surpassing Qatar’s two-time winner Akram Afif and Malaysia’s Arif Aiman Hanapi to secure the crown once again — this time on home soil.



His victory also extended Saudi Arabia and Al Hilal SFC’s dominance in Asian football, with the Kingdom now boasting a record seven individual winners, and Al Hilal six — both the highest tallies in AFC Awards history.



“I am grateful to have won this award a second time, and it is all the more special as it comes after a season where I have worked very hard,” Al Dawsari said.

“Winning trophies with my teammates is always the priority, but this recognition reflects the collective effort of both Al Hilal and the national team. I dedicate it to my teammates, the fans, and everyone who supports me.”



Now 34, Al Dawsari remains at the peak of his powers. His ten goals in the AFC Champions League Elite earned him the tournament’s Golden Boot, while domestically, he contributed 15 goals and 15 assists — matching the all-time record for assists in a single Saudi Pro League season.

On the global stage, he starred as Al Hilal reached the quarterfinals of the FIFA Club World Cup, becoming Asia’s all-time top scorer in the competition with five goals, surpassing Japan’s Tsukasa Shiotani.



“When I am on the field, I see nothing else — I enjoy playing under pressure,” said Al Dawsari. “A player must always stay motivated and look ahead. I have no plans to slow down; I want to keep improving and I hope this won’t be the last time I lift this award.”



Forever immortalized for his unforgettable winner against Argentina at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Al Dawsari recently surpassed 100 international caps and captained Saudi Arabia to their third consecutive World Cup qualification.



“At this stage in my career, I want to create new records with every match,” he said. “My focus is on helping the national team perform well at the FIFA World Cup. We’ll take it step by step, starting with the group stage, and keep showing how much football in Saudi Arabia continues to improve every day.”